Seizert Capital Partners LLC Takes $552,000 Position in Ennis, Inc. (EBF)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EBF. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ennis by 22.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,881 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ennis by 154.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 28,821 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Ennis by 132.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Ennis by 14.1% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 90,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 11,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Ennis by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,302,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,847,000 after acquiring an additional 62,391 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ennis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 5th.

Shares of EBF opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. Ennis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $22.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Ennis had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $98.59 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ennis, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 12th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 11th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360 Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, and Hayes Graphics brand names.

