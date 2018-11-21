Seizert Capital Partners LLC Trims Position in Chubb Ltd (CB)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Chubb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 168,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 65,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 55,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 62,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 227,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $31,985,278.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,583,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,124,804.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total value of $2,086,508.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,263,399.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 242,967 shares of company stock valued at $34,072,088. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CB opened at $132.95 on Wednesday. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $157.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CB. Deutsche Bank cut Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Chubb from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

