Select Energy Services (WTTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.00. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WTTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered Select Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 target price on Select Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. B. Riley set a $22.00 target price on Select Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Select Energy Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.08.

Shares of NYSE:WTTR opened at $10.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Select Energy Services has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.21.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $396.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Select Energy Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Select Energy Services will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Select Energy Services by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,079,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,746,000 after buying an additional 1,410,240 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Select Energy Services by 176.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,150,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,617,000 after buying an additional 733,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Select Energy Services by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,812,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,390,000 after buying an additional 659,270 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Select Energy Services by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,413,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,544,000 after buying an additional 540,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,905,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the unconventional oil and gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary hose; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

