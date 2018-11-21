SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 326,638 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 878.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,638 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.16% of Viavi Solutions worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,764,190 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,148,000 after acquiring an additional 37,253 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 13.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,460,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,195,000 after acquiring an additional 284,335 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth about $490,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 35.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 19,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 863.4% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 132,626 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 118,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.99.

Shares of VIAV opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $12.82.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $268.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.73 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a positive return on equity of 12.72%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 4,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $61,833.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,893.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 11,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $107,750.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,122.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,858 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

