SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.93 Million Stake in Hancock Holding (HBHC)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Hancock Holding (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,014 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hancock were worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Hancock by 4.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 49,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Hancock by 41.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in Hancock by 422.0% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 42,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hancock by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,336,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,327,000 after acquiring an additional 23,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Hancock by 17.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 244,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,399,000 after acquiring an additional 36,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

HBHC opened at $51.65 on Wednesday. Hancock Holding has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $56.40.

About Hancock

Hancock Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Whitney Bank that provides a range of community banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

