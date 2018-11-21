SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.02 Million Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,821 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 23.8% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,591,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,295 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 66.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,688,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,679 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 74.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,765,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,959,000 after acquiring an additional 750,573 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 483.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 873,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after acquiring an additional 723,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 648.3% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 717,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,908,000 after acquiring an additional 621,994 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $31.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $530.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 26th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

BRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.45.

In related news, EVP Anthony T. Strianese sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $57,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. Its Retail segment offers property insurance relating to physical damage to property and resultant interruption of business, or extra expense caused by fire, windstorm, or other perils; casualty insurance relating to legal liabilities, professional liability, cyber-liability, workers' compensation, and commercial and private passenger automobile coverages; fidelity and surety bonds; and life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control surveys and analysis, consultation, and claims processing services.

