Sharder Tops 1-Day Volume of $446,912.00 (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Sharder has a total market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $446,912.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sharder has traded down 26.2% against the dollar. One Sharder token can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, OTCBTC and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sharder alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00009679 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00021771 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00132696 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00201223 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.06 or 0.09746234 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000124 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00009410 BTC.

Sharder Token Profile

Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 tokens. The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain. Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain. Sharder’s official website is sharder.org.

Sharder Token Trading

Sharder can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, DDEX, OTCBTC and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sharder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sharder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sharder and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.