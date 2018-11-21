Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,890 DXC Technology Co (DXC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 203.6% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,809,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,508,000 after buying an additional 1,884,465 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in DXC Technology by 1,424.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,687,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,016,000 after buying an additional 1,576,638 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in DXC Technology by 548.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,779,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,475,000 after buying an additional 1,505,379 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 469.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,814,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,713,000 after buying an additional 1,496,224 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $84,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.87.

DXC opened at $57.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. DXC Technology Co has a 52-week low of $57.70 and a 52-week high of $107.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 8.15%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology Co will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

In related news, CFO Paul N. Saleh sold 5,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $514,464.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John M. Lawrie sold 55,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $4,989,411.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,158 shares of company stock worth $16,526,731 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

