Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000.

TPX stock opened at $47.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.20. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.10 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.72.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 97.08% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TPX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. The company operates through two segments, North America and International. It provides mattresses, foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows and other accessories under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

