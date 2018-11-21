ShellCoin 1-Day Volume Hits $0.00 (SHELL)

ShellCoin (CURRENCY:SHELL) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 21st. Over the last seven days, ShellCoin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. ShellCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of ShellCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShellCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0244 or 0.00000299 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00009748 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00022063 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00132361 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00202249 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.27 or 0.09647937 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000123 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00009511 BTC.

About ShellCoin

ShellCoin’s total supply is 99,026,000 coins. ShellCoin’s official Twitter account is @shell_coin. The official website for ShellCoin is www.shellcoin.org.

ShellCoin Coin Trading

ShellCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShellCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShellCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShellCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

