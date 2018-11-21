Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) Position Trimmed by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 28.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.40.

In other news, Director John M. Stropki bought 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $375.00 per share, with a total value of $253,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 5,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.04, for a total transaction of $2,326,843.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,975.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $410.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Sherwin-Williams Co has a fifty-two week low of $355.28 and a fifty-two week high of $479.64.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.71 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 45.22% and a net margin of 10.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

