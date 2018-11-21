SHIELD (XSH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.85 Million

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. SHIELD has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $3,201.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 32.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,588.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.72 or 0.02981650 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $234.63 or 0.05116962 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00757404 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.97 or 0.01526190 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00125972 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.60 or 0.01866831 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00462608 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency. The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh.

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

