Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 6,170 Shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (OIH)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 18.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,170 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 42.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 41.8% during the second quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,109,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,155,000 after buying an additional 326,908 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 666.2% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 120,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 104,482 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 377.3% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 54,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 12,053 shares in the last quarter.

OIH stock opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $29.86.

