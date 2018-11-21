Show (SHOW) Trading 19.2% Lower Over Last Week

Show (CURRENCY:SHOW) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Show token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, BitForex and BigONE. Show has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $82,276.00 worth of Show was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Show has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Show alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00022419 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00044071 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00010664 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006215 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006134 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Show Profile

Show uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Show’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Show’s official Twitter account is @show_coin. Show’s official website is www.show.one.

Show Token Trading

Show can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, BitForex and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Show directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Show should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Show using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Show Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Show and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.