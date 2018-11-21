Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY) SVP Satish Menon Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) SVP Satish Menon sold 25,000 shares of Shutterfly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $1,202,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,624.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Shutterfly stock opened at $47.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. Shutterfly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.93 and a 1-year high of $100.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $368.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.54 million. Shutterfly had a positive return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Shutterfly, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Shutterfly in a report on Friday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Shutterfly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Shutterfly to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterfly by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterfly by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterfly by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterfly by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterfly by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter.

About Shutterfly

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products and services primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions segments. It offers a range of personalized photo-based products and services that enable consumers to upload, edit, enhance, organize, find, share, create, print, and preserve their memories.

