Signify NV (EPA) (LIGHT) Given a €24.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Signify NV (EPA) (AMS:LIGHT) has been assigned a €24.00 ($27.91) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 24.03% from the stock’s previous close.

LIGHT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of Signify NV (EPA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of Signify NV (EPA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Signify NV (EPA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of Signify NV (EPA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Signify NV (EPA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €25.38 ($29.51).

Shares of LIGHT stock opened at €31.59 ($36.73) on Monday. Signify NV has a 52-week low of €25.50 ($29.65) and a 52-week high of €36.06 ($41.93).

Signify NV (EPA) Company Profile

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

