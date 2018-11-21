SINA Corp Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.94 Per Share (SINA)

SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for SINA in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $2.94 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.59. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SINA’s FY2020 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Get SINA alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on SINA from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded SINA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded SINA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SINA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SINA in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Shares of SINA stock opened at $59.94 on Wednesday. SINA has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $124.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SINA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of SINA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of SINA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SINA by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new position in shares of SINA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for SINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SINA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.