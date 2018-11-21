Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 35.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,566 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $650,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

NYCB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. B. Riley set a $11.00 target price on New York Community Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised New York Community Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.32.

Shares of NYCB opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.65. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $14.53.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $272.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.95%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts.

