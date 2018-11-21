Skba Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in ConocoPhillips (COP)

Skba Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 318,830 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up 3.2% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $24,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 16,086 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,862 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 151,049 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $10,516,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HPM Partners LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 17,804 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COP. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 target price on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.37.

In other news, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 18,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $1,343,454.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,903.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COP opened at $64.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $76.49 billion, a PE ratio of 107.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $48.97 and a twelve month high of $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The energy producer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 14.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 203.33%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

