Skeincoin Price Reaches $0.0293 on Top Exchanges (SKC)

Skeincoin (CURRENCY:SKC) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. Skeincoin has a market cap of $395,588.00 and approximately $394.00 worth of Skeincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Skeincoin has traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Skeincoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000640 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,575.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.15 or 0.02974781 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.57 or 0.05147037 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00739370 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.87 or 0.01526569 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00125281 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.99 or 0.01900612 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00461706 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Skeincoin Profile

Skeincoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2013. Skeincoin’s total supply is 16,600,800 coins and its circulating supply is 13,512,691 coins. The official website for Skeincoin is skeincoin.co. Skeincoin’s official Twitter account is @Skeincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Skeincoin is /r/skeincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Skeincoin Coin Trading

Skeincoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skeincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skeincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skeincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

