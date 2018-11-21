SkinCoin (SKIN) Reaches Market Cap of $552,651.00

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 21st. SkinCoin has a market capitalization of $552,651.00 and $9,271.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SkinCoin has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SkinCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SkinCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00009755 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00021660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00133857 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00199499 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.16 or 0.09865976 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000125 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00009707 BTC.

SkinCoin Token Profile

SkinCoin launched on June 7th, 2017. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 tokens. The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SkinCoin

SkinCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SkinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SkinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SkinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SkinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.