SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) Shares Sold by Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America trimmed its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America owned 0.13% of SL Green Realty worth $10,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,359,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,780,000 after buying an additional 3,024,243 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 962,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,743,000 after buying an additional 73,930 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 780,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,519,000 after buying an additional 72,459 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,434,000 after buying an additional 510,858 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 231.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 454,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,739,000 after buying an additional 317,654 shares during the period.

SLG stock opened at $92.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. SL Green Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $89.46 and a 52-week high of $106.54. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.05.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.66). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $250.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SL Green Realty news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto sold 3,967 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $365,241.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,064.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto sold 35,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $3,229,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,311.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SL Green Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.36.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2018, SL Green held interests in 106 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

