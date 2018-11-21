SLM Solutions Group AG (AM3D) Receives €22.07 Average Target Price from Brokerages

SLM Solutions Group AG (ETR:AM3D) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €22.07 ($25.66).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AM3D shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on SLM Solutions Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Commerzbank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on SLM Solutions Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on SLM Solutions Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on SLM Solutions Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on SLM Solutions Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th.

AM3D stock opened at €10.10 ($11.74) on Friday. SLM Solutions Group has a 52 week low of €29.31 ($34.08) and a 52 week high of €49.75 ($57.85).

About SLM Solutions Group

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Machine Sales and After Sales. The Machine Sales segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines for selective laser melting.

