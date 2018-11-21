SM Energy (SM) Shares Gap Down to $20.13

Shares of SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.26, but opened at $20.13. SM Energy shares last traded at $21.21, with a volume of 99822 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SM shares. Williams Capital set a $44.00 price target on SM Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Scotia Howard Weill upgraded SM Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded SM Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.93.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -25.68, a PEG ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $459.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.63 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts predict that SM Energy Co will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 25th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is -12.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,088,163 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $286,549,000 after purchasing an additional 73,711 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 7.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,085,585 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $254,939,000 after purchasing an additional 562,244 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 209.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,471,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,442 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,019,194 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,195,000 after purchasing an additional 140,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 376.1% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,031 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,107 shares during the last quarter.

About SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the Midland Basin and the Eagle Ford shale in Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 468.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 919 net productive oil wells and 489 net productive gas wells.

