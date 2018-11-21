Smartsheet (SMAR) Stock Price Down 15.9% Following Insider Selling

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) fell 15.9% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $22.38 and last traded at $22.51. 658,134 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 406,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.75.

Specifically, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $317,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kara Hamilton sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $693,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,720,564 in the last ninety days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMAR. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet to $37.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.21 million. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth $109,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth $143,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth $225,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc provides cloud-based platform for execution of work. It enables teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work. The company offers Smartdashboards that provides the status of work to align individuals, managers, and executives; Smartportals to easily locate and access from any device the resources available for a project without IT assistance; Smartcards to organize, share, and act on workflows; and Smartgrids to keep teams on task by easily tracking multiple moving parts.

