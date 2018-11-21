Snap Inc (SNAP) Insider Jeremi Gorman Sells 19,022 Shares

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) insider Jeremi Gorman sold 19,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $122,882.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,230,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,868,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,290,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,468,524. Snap Inc has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $21.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of -0.49.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. Snap had a negative net margin of 131.39% and a negative return on equity of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $297.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.54 million. Analysts anticipate that Snap Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Snap from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Snap to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Snap in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 171.4% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 37,157,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,385,000 after acquiring an additional 23,468,531 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Snap in the second quarter worth $132,330,000. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Snap by 81.1% in the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,989,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921,688 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 18.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,968,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 22.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,367,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,756 shares in the last quarter. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows to creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps to surface the most interesting stories from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

