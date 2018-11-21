Somewhat Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (VLPNY) Stock Price

Media stories about VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) have been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. VOESTALPINE AG/ADR earned a news impact score of -1.56 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th.

OTCMKTS VLPNY traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $6.73. 873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,972. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. VOESTALPINE AG/ADR has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $13.38.

About VOESTALPINE AG/ADR

voestalpine AG processes, develops, and manufactures steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces and processes hot and cold-rolled steel; electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated plates; electrical steel strips; and heavy plates, as well as turbine casings.

