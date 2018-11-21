Somewhat Positive News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Charles Schwab (SCHW) Share Price

Media stories about Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Charles Schwab earned a coverage optimism score of 1.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

NYSE SCHW opened at $44.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $60.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.71%.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

In other news, insider Marie A. Chandoha sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $585,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 383,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $17,989,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,453 shares of company stock worth $19,107,379. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

