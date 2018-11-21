Sonic Automotive (SAH) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $726.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Sonic Automotive has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $23.60.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 10.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 49,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and Pre-Owned Stores. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

