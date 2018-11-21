Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (SRNE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.42.

SRNE has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. HC Wainwright set a $40.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

In other Sorrento Therapeutics news, major shareholder Abg Management Ltd sold 297,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $1,493,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRNE stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $453.64 million, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 2.48.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. The company is focusing on the development of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-based immunotherapies using autologous T-cells.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.