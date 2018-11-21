SpankChain (SPANK) Price Tops $0.0283

SpankChain (CURRENCY:SPANK) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. SpankChain has a market capitalization of $8.51 million and approximately $28,156.00 worth of SpankChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SpankChain has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. One SpankChain token can currently be bought for $0.0283 or 0.00000632 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia, BitForex and Radar Relay.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00009761 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00021925 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00132969 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00200865 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.55 or 0.09972113 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000124 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00009543 BTC.

About SpankChain

SpankChain was first traded on October 31st, 2017. SpankChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,043,386 tokens. The Reddit community for SpankChain is /r/SpankChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SpankChain’s official Twitter account is @SpankChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SpankChain is medium.com/@spankchain. SpankChain’s official website is spankchain.com.

SpankChain Token Trading

SpankChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, BitForex, IDEX, Radar Relay and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpankChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpankChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpankChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

