SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) Stake Increased by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.6% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 369.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 51,023,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,753,374,000 after acquiring an additional 40,157,040 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,317,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,347,000. South Texas Money Management Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,155,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 12,300.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 496,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 492,034 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $115.67 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $111.06 and a one year high of $129.51.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/spdr-gold-shares-gld-stake-increased-by-blue-fin-capital-inc.html.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.