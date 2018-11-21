Spok (SPOK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Spok from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

Shares of SPOK opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.98 million, a PE ratio of 154.70 and a beta of 0.46. Spok has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $18.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th.

In other Spok news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Spok during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Spok during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Spok during the 3rd quarter worth $357,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Spok during the 3rd quarter worth $433,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spok during the 3rd quarter worth $459,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

