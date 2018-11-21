Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 28th. Analysts expect Sportsman’s Warehouse to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Sportsman’s Warehouse has set its Q3 guidance at $0.24-0.27 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $0.57-0.63 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.27 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 45.86% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sportsman’s Warehouse to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of -0.26. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $6.99.

In other news, Director Seidler Kutsenda Management Co sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,827 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. DA Davidson set a $7.00 target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.81.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/sportsmans-warehouse-spwh-to-release-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.