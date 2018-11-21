SPS Commerce (SPSC) Lowered to “Buy” at ValuEngine

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised SPS Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.56.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $84.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.36, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.78. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $100.68.

In other news, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 8,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $796,173.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,143.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 31,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $3,067,387.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,911.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,561 shares of company stock valued at $4,581,581. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 10.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 4.3% in the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 31.2% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 46.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at $114,000. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders, manage sell-through performance, and source new items.

