Square (SQ) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) gapped down prior to trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $69.67, but opened at $70.59. Square shares last traded at $63.93, with a volume of 727585 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $8,639,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total transaction of $35,216,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 472,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,570,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,522,615 shares of company stock valued at $202,794,134 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Square from $57.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Square from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Square from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Square from $77.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.82.

The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -618.20 and a beta of 4.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $431.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.19 million. Square had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Square by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,965,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,790 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Square by 2,070.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 827,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,025,000 after acquiring an additional 789,651 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Square by 201.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,051,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,156,000 after acquiring an additional 702,826 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Square by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,450,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,579,000 after acquiring an additional 668,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,435,000. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

