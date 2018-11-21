SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the technology company on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

SS&C Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 61.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. SS&C Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 14.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SS&C Technologies to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.

Shares of SSNC stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,281,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,591. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $39.73 and a one year high of $60.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $992.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue was up 137.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SSNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.42.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Jonathan E. Michael bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $29,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $445,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 35,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,420 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services providers. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

