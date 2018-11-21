SSI Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

SSI Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,884 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. SSI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 4,170.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,070,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858,520 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 21,254.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,612,283 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,137,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $23,830,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966,437 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth about $430,727,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $428,119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $132.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $382.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.55. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.85 and a 52-week high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Facebook to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $205.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.54.

In other news, insider Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total transaction of $907,784.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,077,753.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,739,660 shares of company stock worth $298,124,908. Insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

