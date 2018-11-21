St. James’s Place (STJ) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on STJ. Peel Hunt increased their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,175 ($15.35) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the company an add rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,583 ($20.68) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,299 ($16.97) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of St. James’s Place to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 915 ($11.96) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,610 ($21.04) to GBX 1,575 ($20.58) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,309.36 ($17.11).

Shares of STJ stock opened at GBX 982 ($12.83) on Tuesday. St. James’s Place has a one year low of GBX 1,008 ($13.17) and a one year high of GBX 1,279.50 ($16.72).

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

