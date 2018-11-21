Stage Stores (SSI) Issues FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) updated its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-2.1–1.9 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.59-1.605 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion.Stage Stores also updated its Q4 2018 guidance to $0.65-0.80 EPS.
NYSE SSI opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. Stage Stores has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $48.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.63.
Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Stage Stores had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $369.29 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stage Stores will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.25%. Stage Stores’s payout ratio is -23.53%.
Stage Stores Company Profile
Stage Stores, Inc operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website, and private label credit card and loyalty programs.
