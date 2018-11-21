Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPSB. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $12,313,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $718,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,772,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,447,000 after purchasing an additional 127,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC now owns 118,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPSB opened at $30.06 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $30.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0682 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st.

