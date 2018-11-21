Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03), Morningstar.com reports. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $188.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.27 million.
Shares of SBLK stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.50. 25,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,237. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $589.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.59 and a beta of 2.59.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBLK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. BidaskClub raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Star Bulk Carriers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.71.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 32,489 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,528 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.
About Star Bulk Carriers
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of October 10, 2018, the company had a fleet of 111 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.67 million deadweight ton (dwt), including 17 Newcastlemax, 20 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 16 Ultramax, and 12 Supramax vessels.
Further Reading: Balance Sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.