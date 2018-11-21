Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03), Morningstar.com reports. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $188.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.27 million.

Shares of SBLK stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.50. 25,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,237. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $589.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBLK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. BidaskClub raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Star Bulk Carriers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 32,489 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,528 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/star-bulk-carriers-sblk-posts-earnings-results-misses-estimates-by-0-03-eps.html.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of October 10, 2018, the company had a fleet of 111 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.67 million deadweight ton (dwt), including 17 Newcastlemax, 20 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 16 Ultramax, and 12 Supramax vessels.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.