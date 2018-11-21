Starbase Trading 22% Lower This Week (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 27.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $2,814.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbase token can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Starbase has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Starbase alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00009668 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00021583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00132579 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00202020 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $443.35 or 0.09686278 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000125 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00009479 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase launched on February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.