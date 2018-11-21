Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Stake Lessened by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,017,244 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 260,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $285,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 669.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 166,666 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $8,783,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 99,166 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $5,459,088.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $67.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $68.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 86.33% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 59.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America set a $68.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.69.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/starbucks-co-sbux-stake-lessened-by-swiss-national-bank.html.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.