Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) Shares Bought by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 66.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,670,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,861,000 after purchasing an additional 126,666 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $541,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 53,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 28,038.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 47,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Steel Dynamics news, insider Christopher A. Graham sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $514,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,002.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Steel Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $37.96 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.56 and a 12-month high of $52.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

