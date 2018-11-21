Stemline Therapeutics (STML) Given a $38.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) has been assigned a $38.00 price target by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 260.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on STML. BidaskClub cut Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut Stemline Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Roth Capital set a $33.00 price target on Stemline Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $336.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.58. Stemline Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $20.55.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.06). Research analysts predict that Stemline Therapeutics will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

About Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which has completed Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, myelofibrosis, and acute myeloid leukemia; and is in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

