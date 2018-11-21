Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Grows Stake in Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NOG)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Northern Oil & Gas were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 151.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,509 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 21,374 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $120,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $156,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $127,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $4.00 price objective on Northern Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Northland Securities set a $6.00 price objective on Northern Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Capital One Financial raised Northern Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.17.

In other Northern Oil & Gas news, major shareholder Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P sold 2,865,329 shares of Northern Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $9,999,998.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NOG stock opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $4.49.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $102.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

