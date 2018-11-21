Steven A. Davis Buys 2,500 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Stock

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Director Steven A. Davis purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.20 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,936.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:MPC traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,949,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,224,171. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.50. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $60.64 and a 1 year high of $88.45.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,961,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,195,712,000 after buying an additional 3,550,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,709,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $696,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,638 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,740,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,997,000 after purchasing an additional 941,397 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $378,482,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.44.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

