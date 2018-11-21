Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Health Insurance Innovations Put Options (HIIQ)

Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 12,712 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,016% compared to the average volume of 1,139 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIIQ. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $7,759,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations in the third quarter valued at about $12,830,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 1,809.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 211,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 200,428 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations in the third quarter valued at about $9,083,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations in the third quarter valued at about $8,858,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIIQ has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, First Analysis upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.62.

NASDAQ:HIIQ opened at $34.49 on Wednesday. Health Insurance Innovations has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $63.13. The stock has a market cap of $635.47 million, a PE ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.39 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Health Insurance Innovations will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provides three months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies.

