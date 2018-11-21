Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 5,454 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,217% compared to the typical volume of 414 call options.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $54.35 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $70.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $262,214.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2,786.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.56.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

